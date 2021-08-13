Developments could come to Revelstoke’s Thomas Brook neighbourhood

A change to the OCP would allow for landowners in the area to rezone and further develop property

City council is considering changing the land use designation of the Thomas Brook neighbourhood to allow for the potential development of homes or tourist accommodations.

The neighbourhood was annexed into the city from the CSRD and still has CSRD regulations on it, limiting how residents can develop their properties.

A “Resort Fringe” land use would allow property owners to rezone, and, if approved, build medium-density residences or tourist-style accommodations.

The change was originally proposed as one of several amendments to the Official Community Plan discussed at the Aug. 10 council meeting, however, council felt it was an important issue on its own and voted to have it discussed as a separate bylaw amendment.

City staff will prepare the amendment as a separate bylaw and present it at a future council meeting.

