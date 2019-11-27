Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

  • Nov. 27, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are looking for the driver of a Ford pickup truck who hit and killed a dog on the Tk’emlups te Sécwépemc reserve on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the hit and run occurred at 12:15 p.m. on a portion of a private driveway in the 1000-block of Chief Louie Way.

“The owner of the dog saw the suspect vehicle fully cross the centre line before hitting the dog at the top of his driveway,” Shelkie said. “After hitting the dog, the vehicle stopped briefly, then headed west.”

The German shepherd belonged to Morning-Star Peters, who posted about the death on Facebook.

“The man stopped for a minute, saw he hit our dog and left when my husband came out the door,” Peters said. “He was going over 100 km/h, on his phone. We assume this was on purpose as he was on the complete other side of the road.”

Peters said her puppy weighed 53 pounds and that the truck may have some damage on its front end.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of our fur baby, but it could have been anyone or anything this man hit,” Peters said. “We need people that drive like him off the road.”

The driver is a white man between 45 and 50 years of age. He was wearing a black hat and sunglasses and appeared to be clean-shaven. He was driving a newer, white Ford F150 crew cab with a black tonneau cover. The vehicle may have had black pinstriping down the side.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Armstrong lights up for Christmas

READ MORE: Electrial fire at Vernon Curling Club

Previous story
Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council raises water fees 5%

They also approved a 30% increase to valuation rates which will affect building permit fees

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Ski resort opens Saturday

Art in the Park looking for artists for 2020 program

Go on a retreat in Glacier National Park and let the beauty inspire you

Slippery road conditions near Revelstoke today

High zero degrees

In the 1890s, Revelstoke was part of the West Kootenay. But now?

Place Names: How did Revelstoke leave the West Kootenay?

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Armstrong lights up for Christmas

Home for the Holidays and 27th annual light up and parade

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Most Read