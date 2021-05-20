Bailey, a Brittany Spaniel who turns five in June, was attacked by a coyote while walking with her owner on a Thomson Flats trail on May 17. (Contributed)

Bailey, a Brittany Spaniel who turns five in June, was attacked by a coyote while walking with her owner on a Thomson Flats trail on May 17. (Contributed)

Dog rushed to vet after coyote attack on Kelowna trail

The woman was walking her dog in the Thomson Flats trails area when the coyote attacked

A Kelowna woman is warning others of the dangers of wildlife in the Thomson Flats trails area after a coyote attacked her dog.

On May 17, Dawn Sleiman was walking down an embankment in the area with her dog Bailey, who ran ahead into a nearby creek. Due to loose gravel, Sleiman said she kept her head down as she descended the hill.

“I heard her yelp. When I looked up, I could see her wrestling with something, then I realized it was a coyote,” said Sleiman. “That’s when I started to scream, wave my hands and charge towards them. At the same time, she was able to break away from it and she ran back to me.”

Sleiman backed up the embankment with Bailey by her side, not taking her eyes off the motionless coyote that stood 15 to 20 feet from her.

“It stayed there. But I have to be honest; I would’ve been scared of me too,” she said. “I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was waving my arms. I was surprised all of Kelowna didn’t hear me.”

It wasn’t until she got home when she and her husband noticed that Bailey, a Brittany Spaniel who turns five in June, was licking the blood-covered wound sustained on her left leg.

“We noticed it was quite deep, so we called the vet hospital right away,” she said. “They suggested bringing her in; luckily, she had her rabies shot in September.”

Bailey has since been prescribed pain medicine to ease the discomfort in her leg. A drain was placed in the laceration area, but Sleiman said the wound isn’t exuding any fluids.

“I can’t do anything with her for two weeks. It could be interesting,” she said.

She added that the big takeaway from the encounter is how crucial proper dog training is.

“Training is very key, especially if you’re going into wildlife off-leash. If she didn’t have that, who would’ve known how she would have reacted,” she said.

“Don’t let your dogs go after wildlife because here you just don’t know what would happen with them.”

READ MORE: Kelowna residents asked to stay vigilant following cougar sightings

READ MORE: Warm spring brings bears out earlier in Okanagan

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke
Next story
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Just Posted

Part three of the Iheart revy series (Tourism Revelstoke photo)
I ❤️Revy: The COVID-19 pivot

Revelstoke businesses adapt to the new normal

Revelstoke RCMP responded to reports of explosions at the gun range on May 18. (File photo)
‘Thought my windows would break’: Revelstoke RCMP respond to explosions at gun range

Some users at the range were using a type of exploding target called Tannerite

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Peachland resident Philip Chizmazia was in disbelief after winning $25,005.50 playing Keno. (BCLC)
Peachland man scores ‘unbelievable’ $25k Keno win

Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs May 20, 2021. (RCMP Facebook)
Crews from Vernon, Penticton rescue Enderby Cliffs hiker

Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan hospital district calls for Interior Health to be better communicators

Improved communications sought following earlier funding request

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Most Read