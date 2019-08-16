The missing sculpture was reported to the police by the school district on June 4 of this year. The pawn shop purchase record says it was purchased on July 20, 2018.

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

  • Aug. 16, 2019 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Frank Steiger says he was disappointed with an Abbotsford school when he heard the expensive sculpture he donated was missing for a year without anyone noticing.

Steiger owns Fraser River Lodge and donated the $8,000 sculpture of Chief Dan George to the middle school of the same name because he thought it was the most appropiate place for it.

Now he’s rethinking that.

“If that statue was gone for a year and they haven’t missed it, we have places who would actually appreciate it,” Steiger said.

“There is one piece like that in the world.”

The school said they had no idea it was stolen until the artist, Gerald Sandau, showed up at the school in June to see it missing from its display case. A police report was filed a week later.

When the theft became known to the public, the sculpture was found within 24 hours at a Mission pawn shop and recovered by police.

RELATED: Chief Dan George sculpture vanishes from Abbotsford school

RELATED: UPDATE: Chief Dan George sculpture recovered from Mission pawn shop

The pawn shop purchase report given to the RCMP says the sculpture was purchased on July 20, 2018 for $1,000.

The pawn shop owner said he had no idea the artwork was stolen and that it sat on his counter since its purchase.

“Nothing was said by anybody,” he said.

“Everything that goes through my store is faxed to the RCMP.”

Steiger was shocked someone would steal the sculpture in the first place.

“It’s sitting in the school it’s named after. Who would steal that? And we still don’t have the information who pawned it,” he said.

“That information needs to come out to the public.”

Previous story
Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12

Series of unfortunate events burns down a house, an ascent of Sir Donald and a sampling of rare rye

RCMP seek assistance for missing Nakusp man

Christopher Sanford was last seen Aug. 4 in the Nakusp area

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 20 degrees

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

Vernon’s Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

NHL Hall of Famer skates with Vernon hockey group

Denis Savard, owner of four Stanley Cup rings, plays fun night with Vernon Pirahnas group

Princeton kitty shot with pellet gun

“I didn’t think people were that cruel”

Most Read