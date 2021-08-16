(Stacia O’Brien/Facebook)

UPDATE: Downed power lines knock out power between Lake Country and Vernon

Traffic cleared, but power remains out for 200 properties

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

Traffic is again moving on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon, but more than 200 properties remain without power.

Power has been out since just before 7 p.m. for 204 BC Hydro customers near Oyama after power lines fell on Monday evening.

BC Hydro crews are on scene.

ORIGINAL:

Downed power lines are creating a significant traffic jam between Lake Country and Vernon on Monday evening.

The power line is down on Gatzke Road, closing that road’s northbound lanes and stalling traffic all the way back to Highway 97.

Power is currently out for 204 BC Hydro customers in the area and crews are at the scene, according to the utility’s outage map.

Emergency personnel are directing traffic in the area.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert expands slightly due to Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

