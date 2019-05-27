Downtown issues prompt town hall meeting in North Okanagan

Meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Vernon Rec Centre auditorium

Tuesday, June 4. Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium. From 6 to 9 p.m.

That’s the date for the highly discussed Vernon council town hall meeting on downtown concerns.

Council confirmed the time and place for the town hall at its regular meeting Monday. The event will be facilitated by CTQ Consultants Ltd.

Two weeks ago, council spent 90 minutes coming up with the format for the meeting.

READ ALSO: Vernon council moves closer to town hall meeting on downtown woes

Council voted unanimously to format the meeting so Vernon residents and business owners have the ability to direct concerns or issues relating to crime, vagrancy and open drug use that negatively impacts the downtown core and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Each speaker at the June 4 meeting will have two minutes to speak and no questions may be asked of councillors. There will also be no presentations from the public.

