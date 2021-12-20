The storefront of Wicked Electrics was shot up late on Sunday night, Dec. 19. RCMP believe it was targeted. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Downtown Penticton store shooting targeted: RCMP

Wicked Electrics was shot multiple times and an investigation is ongoing

RCMP are investigating after the storefront of Wicked Electric on Main Street in Penticton was shot multiple times on Sunday night.

The downtown Penticton business had one of its front windows and its front door broken by the shots, with 13 police labels stuck next to holes in the window.

“We are very concerned about this type of criminal activity in our downtown core, and have engaged several investigative sections,” said Const. James Grandy. “Even though this incident occurred in a public space, we believe this incident was targeted, and don’t believe there is an increased risk to the public.”

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The store was closed at the time.

READ MORE: Oliver RCMP recover stolen saddle and computers

Investigators are asking that any witnesses or that anyone with surveillance cameras or dash cams to check for suspicious persons or vehicles in the downtown core during this time to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2021-20909.

