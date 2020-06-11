(File photo)

Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento

The driver of the rig, a Fraser Valley man in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the crash.

A dozing driver may have caused an accident involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento in the early-morning hours of June 10.

At approximately 5 a.m. the Chase RCMP were called to the collision on the highway in the Lindberg Road area. According to Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP traffic services, the semi truck hit a rock embankment after leaving the highway. The driver, a man in his 60s from the Fraser Valley, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Read More: Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Read More: Sicamous marine search and rescue station receives money for COVID-19 protective equipment

According to Halskov the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Impairment is not being considered a contributing factor to the crash.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP said the semi truck in the ditch did not obstruct traffic, but the highway was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as the damaged vehicle was recovered later in the day.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jet Ski, boat collide on Osoyoos Lake during windy conditions
Next story
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by semi-truck in Kelowna

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

City of Revelstoke applies for Bee City designation

The city is applying for a Bee City designation and has committed… Continue reading

Weekend pickup truck fire north of Revelstoke

Police said the fire was due to a mechanical issue

City waiving fees to use sidewalk in front of your business

Revelstoke’s Economic Recovery Task force submitted five proposals to city council

Revelstoke gym drops CrossFit branding after offensive George Floyd tweet

More than a thousand gyms globally have severed ties with CrossFit

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Princeton’s Meals on Wheels program set to fold before end of month

Meals on Wheels, a service that supplies approximately eight Princeton seniors with… Continue reading

New innovation hub coming to downtown Vernon

The Naked Pig is currently being converted into a hub inspired by the Kelowna Innovation Centre

Okanagan Skaha School District searching for new secretary-treasurer

Board expects hiring process to be completed by end of July

Jet Ski, boat collide on Osoyoos Lake during windy conditions

No serious injuries, fire chief encouraged safety, doesn’t want to see another tragedy

Kelowna man’s alleged hamster torture prompts PETA response

PETA is calling for PetSmart to stop selling live animals after a Kelowna man allegedly tortured three hamsters he bought there

Kamloops Mountie rescues woman from fire

The constable was on patrol on June 10 at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from a home

Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Pandemic opens opportunity for Salmon Arm Arts Centre to focus on internet content creation

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

Most Read