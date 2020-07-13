RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Drive-by shooting in Kamloops

This is the second drive-by shooting in the city in the last two weeks

  • Jul. 13, 2020 10:41 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are investigating another drive-by shooting in North Kamloops.

On Sunday at 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of MacKenzie Avenue and Williams Street.

Sgt. Kelly Butler said one home sustained a broken window, but there were no reported injuries.

“This residence was not known to police and is not believed to have been targeted,” Butler said.

Witnesses report seeing a black sports utility vehicle leaving the area that may be associated with the shooting.

On June 25, police were called to an area on Chestnut Avenue in North Kamloops just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot. Investigators arrived to find a car parked in a residential driveway that had been struck by a bullet. A home security surveillance video showed a small white SUV, possibly a late-1990s Chervrolet Blazer, drive by at the time the shot was fired.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings or has information about the are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties share video of cyclist hit by vehicle, assaulted

READ MORE: 24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Mounties share video of cyclist hit by vehicle, assaulted
Next story
Updated: Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for possible body

Just Posted

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Updated: Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for possible body

Three boats and a helicopter searched the river and the shoreline in the area

Revelstoke Save-On-Foods compaign raised almost $2,000 for food bank

The grocery chain raised $300,000 for food banks across western Canada

Video: Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being. The… Continue reading

QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

How much do you really know about roads, motor vehicles and car culture? Take this quiz to find out.

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Use of safety flares prompt search on Shuswap Lake

Marine search and rescue crew finds boat unoccupied, no one in distress

Foul pay not currently suspected in death of man found near Sicamous

Body found in woods near vehicle linked Edmonton Police Service investigation of suspicious death

Drive-by shooting in Kamloops

This is the second drive-by shooting in the city in the last two weeks

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Vernon Mounties share video of cyclist hit by vehicle, assaulted

Police release short video clip of cyclist struck by SUV in March 2020, and photos of suspects

Missing woman last seen in Lumby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in locating 32-year-old woman

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Most Read