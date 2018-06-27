Drive flees scene after striking Okanagan woman pushing stroller

The woman had two children in the stroller when she was hit on June 26, according to RCMP.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a woman, pushing a stroller carrying two children, was injured during an early morning hit and run.

On June 26, at 8:56 a.m., the RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision which took place between a woman pushing two young children in a stroller and a motor vehicle in the intersection of Gerstmar Road and Elwyn Road in Kelowna, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police have learned that the woman had reportedly been walking north on Gerstmar, crossing Elwyn Road when she noticed a vehicle accelerating toward her. The woman managed to push the stroller out of the way before being struck on her left side. She reported being sent into the air before landing hard on the pavement. The vehicle did not stop and it departed eastbound on Elwyn Road, the release said.

The force of the impact caused numerous injuries and she was treated for these injuries. The two children, aged three and five were not injured.

The unknown vehicle involved in the incident has been described to police as a newer blue four-door sedan. The vehicle could have markings or damage to its left front passenger side.

The RCMP is asking residents who live in the area with property cameras and in-dash cameras to review their video footage and contact police if they believe the collision or vehicle was caught on camera.

If you witnessed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

