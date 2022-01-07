UPDATE: Highway 97 south of Vernon reopened

‘Incredibly poor road conditions’ had emergency crews responding to several traffic incidents

A semi-truck jack-knifed on Highway 97 south of Vernon is blocking traffic heading to Kelowna. (Cory Blasner photo)

1:20 p.m.:

Highway 97 south of Vernon has reopened to traffic.

The road has been cleared following several accidents Friday morning which shut the highway down.

………………..

UPDATE:

Several traffic incidents south of Vernon have closed down Highway 97.

“Due to incredibly poor road conditions, Highway 97 between College Way and Bailey Road is fully closed to traffic in both directions,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said Friday morning.

An alternate route has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission and Commonage Road.

It’s unknown how long the closure, initiated around 10 a.m., will be in place.

DriveBC reports a material spill has debris all over the road.

The highway is reportedly very slick, not just near Vernon, but all the way to Kelowna.

Katelynn Daviduck drove from Lake Country to Lakeshore in Kelowna Friday morning and said the orads were very icy with a car off the side of the road southbound towards Kelowna and one police with a tow truck northbound towards Lake Country.

“Please drive according to the road conditions! I would advise not driving if you don’t have to. I had work to go to, but I gave myself plenty of time and space to drive carefully,” Daviduck said.

………………..

ORIGINAL:

A crash is causing delays for motorists heading to Kelowna from Vernon.

Traffic is backed up in the southbound lane of Highway 97 due to the incident near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

A semi-truck is jack-knifed and another vehicle is involved. No major injuries are reported but the driver of the vehicle is trapped.

There are also reports of fuel leaking.

Vernon Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP are on scene.

