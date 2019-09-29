Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

A duplex in Lumby caught fire after noon on Sunday and its two senior occupants were able to escape.

“Flames were just starting to erupt out the window when we arrived,” Fire Chief Tony Clayton said.

The home had extensive smoke damage and the neighbouring unit was untouched.

“(That) surprised us,” Clayton said.

The duplex was reportedly on Shuswap Avenue past Bloom Road.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Lavington Fire Department was called in for mutual aid.

