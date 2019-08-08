Eagle Bluff wildfire expected to grow

BC Wildfire says more ground crew and equipment is on the way

UPDATE: 10:29 p.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, 10 km southeast of Okanagan Falls, is anticipated to grow beyond the current estimated 1500 hectares.

However, according to Fire Information Officer Nicole Bonnett the growth isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“The fire is anticipated to move into areas that will make it more operational for our ground crews and heavy equipment,” she said.

If conditions are favourable today, BC Wildfire crews will be conducting another small scale planned ignition on the wildfire from the southeast Mudd Lake area to the McKinney Road area, west of Manual Canyon.

Bonnett explained this planned ignition is a continuation from Wednesday’s successful controlled burn which will focus on securing the west flank.

Additional resources have been called in increasing personnel from 80 to more than 100. Structural protection teams have also been called to the area, many arriving with local city department fire trucks, as a small wind event is anticipated later today.

“Having the structure protection teams is just a precaution as the fire is burning to some nearby properties,” said Bonnett.

Motorists travelling along Highway 97 should also expect delays from 7 km north of Oliver to 2 km south of Okanagan Falls, due to the wildfire.

———

The Eagle Bluff wildfire stayed at 1260 hectares overnight, but BC Wildfire Service says it’s expected to grow Thursday.

Fire information officer Shannon Street says there are more crews coming Thursday afternoon paired with a number of heavy equipment to help douse the fire.

Currently, there is 80 ground grew on the scene fighting the wildfire north of Oliver.

Wednesday evening an evacuation alert was extended to 41 additional properties in the McKinney Creek area after BC Wildfire and the Osoyoos Indian Band agreed on the decision due to potential changes in weather conditions.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is reminding motorists not to slow down on Highway 97 to take photos or videos.

Residences under evacuation are listed on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen website.

No new residence was added to the evacuation list as of Thursday morning.

More to come when it is made available to us.

If conditions are favorable today, #BCWildfire crews will be conducting another small scale planned ignition on the #EagleBluff wildfire from the southeast Mudd Lake area to the McKinney Road area, west of Manual Canyon. pic.twitter.com/Zzpl4IBJoP — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2019

EOC Update: August 7, 2019 8:00pm

Expansion of Evacuation Alert in Electoral Area "C"

Click below to view full information release:https://t.co/TrvIg3L6Sf pic.twitter.com/ZsQ02ID9g3 — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 8, 2019

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.