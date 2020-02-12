Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A two-storey house fire in Kelowna kept firefighters busy early Monday morning.

According of officials, the firefighters responded to the house fire in the 900 block of Barnaby Road around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames.

“It was deemed a defensive fire and multiple water streams were deployed from the exterior to extinguish fire,” wrote Tom Wilson, a communications manager with the city.

Four fire engines, a rescue truck and 18 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Nobody was home during the fire, which was undergoing extensive renovations.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke
Next story
Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

Just Posted

Revelstoke related films to be shown at North Valley Mountain Film Festival

The festival is Feb. 29 in Silverton, B.C.

Tourism Revelstoke finalist for professional excellence award

The award will be presented at the BC Tourism Industry Conference March 4-6

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Mainly cloudy today

From the streets of Kenya: Finding a home and a school for a 16 year old boy

Deanne Berarducci’s NGO is Because All Children Matter

Update: Highway 1 reopens following collision near Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks.

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Most Read