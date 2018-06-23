A referendum on proportional representation electoral reform is slated to take place in the fall of 2018. Photo Credit: Contributed

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

The B.C. government has set out the rules for its referendum on electoral reform and they include giving the designated opponent and proponent groups $500,000 each to get their message out.

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place between Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, and will ask two questions about what system voters would prefer for provincial elections.

The government says in a news release that it has adjusted the ballot questions based on recommendations from the chief electoral officer, and will now ask: which system should B.C. use for provincial elections and if B.C. adopts proportional representation, which type of system do you favour?

WATCH: Electoral reform explained with Jujubes

Voters will choose between the current first-past-the-post system and proportional representation, and if they pick the latter, they will be asked to rank their preference for three kinds of proportional voting.

The regulations also include a $200,000 limit on referendum advertising expenses by a group or individual and the chief electoral officer will have the authority to provide a neutral public education campaign about the voting system.

Premier John Horgan has said the current voting system is unfair because in the last five provincial elections, only one political party has formed government after receiving more than 50 per cent of the vote.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending
Next story
‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum explores the history of the Sinixt First Nation

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives hosted a special presentation Thursday surrounding the… Continue reading

CSRD recycling depots now accepting ‘Flexible Plastic Packaging’

CSRD recycling depots are now accepting items such as stand-up pouches, crinkly… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust invests in preserving history

The Columbia Basin Trust recently committed over $2 million to 42 heritage… Continue reading

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Revelstoke bylaw officers to enforce parking time limits

Parking tickets will be issued by the City of Revelstoke’s Bylaw Enforcement… Continue reading

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Canadian goverment announces $167.4 to protect endagered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

Most Read