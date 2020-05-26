Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The incident involving a motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m.

A possible fatal incident on Hwy 97 involving a motorcyclist has closed lanes south of Summerland. (John Arendt - Black Press Media)

The southbound lanes of Highway 97 near Summerland are closed following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. crews were called out to respond to an incident, north of Trout Creek and south of Summerland.

BC RCMP Traffic Services confirmed there was a fatality as a result of the incident, and that the highway will likely be closed for an extended period.

“I can confirm it’s a fatality,” said media relations officer, Cpl. Mike Halskov, adding that the investigation will likely be ongoing for some time.

“Motorists can monitor DriveBC for updates… if people can detour I would suggest they do that.”

More to come.

READ MORE: Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash