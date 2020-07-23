Both the RCMSAR and Shuswap Search and Rescue boats were combing the water off Canoe Beach on Thursday, July 23. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews search water off popular Salmon Arm beach

Two search and rescue boats could be seen combing the shallow water on Thursday, July 23.

Emergency crews are searching the water off Canoe Beach and have cordoned off part of the the popular public swimming area.

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 both the Shuswap Search and Rescue and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue boats could be seen moving slowly through the water off the public beach. Their search seemed to focus on the area near the dock and boat launch at the west end of the beach.

An air ambulance had landed at the beach earlier and then departed.

While the beach itself remained open and many people were still sitting on the grass or splashing in the water, the RCMP were at the scene and had cordoned off the boat launch area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.


Emergency calls

