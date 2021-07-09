Emergency funds flow for Thompson-Okanagan communities

In the event of an emergency, local communities will be more prepared thanks to some provincial funding.

Seven local emergency operations centres are getting $175,000 to help prepare for emergency events.

“It’s important for people across the Thompson-Okanagan to be prepared for an emergency, and local community governments are a big part of that readiness,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said. “We’re supporting their important work, and through them, helping keep people safe.”

Community recipients in this round of funding in the Thompson-Okanagan are:

• Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band – Emergency Management Program – $25,000

• Lumby – EOC Exercise 2021 – $24,800

• North Okanagan Regional District – Emergency Power Supply – $25,000

• Sicamous – Emergency Operations Centre – $25,000

• Vernon – 2021 EOC and training project – $25,000

• Clearwater – equipment and EOC training – $24,958.54

• Simpcw First Nation – Emergency Response Centre upgrades and training – $25,000

This funding is part of $1.8 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding going to 54 communities across B.C. These investments will support local governments and First Nations to purchase equipment and supplies to maintain Emergency Operations Centres and enhance local training exercises.

This funding is provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for programs to enhance the resiliency of communities in areas including flood mitigation, evacuation route planning, fire department equipment and training and well as Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training.

