Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.
Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: No conditions report.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 5 cm
Base depth: 230 cm
Season total: 625 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Continued snowfall and wind are adding to the load on buried layers. Conservative terrain choices are still recommended.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada