I don’t think this truck has been driven for awhile…With the amount of snow we’ve been getting, it hasn’t moved for at least a week. Good gosh. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm for Revelstoke

The snow is to continue until next week

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: No conditions report.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 5 cm

Base depth: 230 cm

Season total: 625 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Continued snowfall and wind are adding to the load on buried layers. Conservative terrain choices are still recommended.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

