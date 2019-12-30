Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Environment Canada has issued a Trans-Canada Highway snowfall warning for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20-30 cm is possible through till Tuesday night, the warning says.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the warning says.

Snowfall is expected to ease by Wednesday morning.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning says.

This warning comes on the heals of snowfall warnings in the Okanagan.

“We expect a total of 20 to 30 cm of snow between this evening and Tuesday evening across over North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson,” Environment Canada says. “Over Central Okanagan and higher elevations of South Thompson 10 to 15 cm snow is forecast by early Tuesday afternoon.”

