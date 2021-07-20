Evacuation alert issued for Keefer Lake area east of Cherryville

An evacuation alert has been issued for an area 15-25 kilometres east of Cherryville, including Keefer Lake and Keefer Lake Road, due to a wildfire. (Contributed)

The Regional District of North Okanagan has issued an evacuation alert, based upon a recommendation from the B.C. Wildfire Service, due to a wildfire near Keefer Lake east of Cherryville.

Because of the potential danger to life and health including a threat to infrastructure, the RDNO issued the alert for the following areas:

• Highway 6, 15 kilometres east of Cherryville – 25 km east of Cherryville;

• East Kettle River Forest Service Road, Kettle River Mainline Road, Keefer Lake Road, including Keefer Lake Area.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises, property or recreational areas within the mapped region should it be found necessary,” said the RDNO. “Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated;

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure;

• Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed;

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles;

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible;

• Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating;

• Monitor the news, radio and online sources for information on evacuation orders and location of reception centres.

Further information will be issued Wednesday, July 21, 12 p.m., or visit www.rdno.ca, the RDNO Facebook page, and local radio for more information.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

READ MORE: New fire sparked south of Sugar Lake in Cherryville



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021