A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)

Evacuation alert lifted for Vernon area residents

Firefighting crews have a handle on Becker Lake fire sparked Saturday

Coldstream and Vernon area residents on evacuation alert can breath a little easier tonight.

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the evacuation alert for properties in Electoral Area C. The District of Coldstream is also rescinding its evacuation alert in the area.

The alert was implemented due to a fire in the Becker Lake vicinity. Properties affected and now rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

District of Coldstream

• Ravine Dr., Ranchland Pl., Cypress Dr., Ridgemont Dr., Rockland Dr. Upland Dr.,Upper Crestview, Fairmont Pl. Crestview Dr.,Jeffrey Dr., Scenic Dr. Auburn Ct., Hymar Pl., North Side Buchanan Rd. (8600blk- 9800blk), Midland Pl., Nickle Rd., Upland Hts., Terrace Dr.

RDNO- Area C

• Robin Rd., Galiano (715-1294), Boss Ck Rd. (3965- onwards), French Rd., Greenwood Rd., South Side Hartnell RD., Kingsview Rd., Lynx Dr.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate drone flying over Becker Lake fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Tactical evacuation alert issued after fire sparks in southeast Spallumcheen

