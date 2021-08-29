Evacuation order rescinded for Garrison Lake wildfire, near Princeton

Eastgate and Placer properties in the clear while 2 Kennedy Lake addresses downgraded to alert

An evacuation order for properties within Eastgate and Placer Creek has been rescinded on Sunday.

The evacuation order issued Aug. 14 by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for the Garrison Lake area of Electoral Area “H” has been moved to ‘all clear.’

Properties within Kennedy Lake and Whipsaw Creek (placed on evacuation order on Aug. 15) are now on evacuation alert. Due to the threat of fire and potential for it to expand into this area, the Regional District now notifies the properties identified to be ready to leave the area if an Evacuation Order is issued.

The fire is looking very quiet behind Eastgate, according to BC Wildfire.

Cool temperatures and recent rain is led to little or no growth on the Garrison Lake wildfire.

The fire is still burning at over 14,000 hectares.

