Evacuation orders and alerts issued in and near Summerland

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issues evacuation orders; Summerland issues alert

The municipality of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have issued evacuation orders and alerts for properties affected by a wildfire between Summerland and Peachland.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., the regional district issued an evacuation order for nine properties on Highway 97, in the Greata Ranch area, approximately 10 kilometres north of Summerland.

The evacuation order includes Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and all campisites at the park.

On Thursday at 12:30 a.m., the regional district issued an evacuation order for 34 properties in the North Beach area, including one on Callan Road and six on Highway 97.

Those evacuated are to leave the area immediately if they have not yet done so and go to the ESS Reception Centre at 325 Power St., Penticton.

In Summerland, an evacuation alert has been issued for all properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road and north.

RCMP officers are delivering notices to properties affected by the alert.

