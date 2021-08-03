Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

‘Excellent progress’ made at Brenda Creek wildfire

The fire has seen no growth in the past 48 hours and continues to burn at around 824 hectares

Fire crews have made excellent progress in tackling the Brenda Creek wildfire this week, a BC Wildfire Service fire information officer said on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

Fire information officer Claire Allen said that the fire has seen no growth in the past 48 hours and continues to burn at around 824 hectares.

Despite strong winds over the past few days, Allen said that crews were successful in holding fire guards along the blaze’s perimeter. With the help of scattered precipitation earlier in the week, low-intensity fire behaviour has been observed.

READ MORE: Scattered precipitation helped with Brenda Creek wildfire behaviour

Although there’s been a reprieve in fire behaviour, crews are preparing for a return of dry and warm conditions later this week, which could dry out forest fuels.

There are currently 34 firefighters on-site, accompanied by two support staff and two danger tree assessors/fallers. Crews are supported by three helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and members from BC Wildfire’s incident management team.

Crews will continue to patrol a guard south located along the south of the fire perimeter, utilizing a skidder to extinguish hot spots.

READ MORE: Winds, thunderstorms in the forecast for B.C. fire zone

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win
Next story
Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

Just Posted

Thunderstorms forecast. (File Photo)
Risk of a thunderstorm for Okanagan-Shuswap

A mantis shrimp can pack a mean punch, with a force of a .22 calibre bullet. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: The mantis shrimp’s punch has the force of a bullet

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Three Valley Lake fire reported to be 500 ha

The Revelstoke Community Foundation is hosting a disc golf championship Sept. 11-12 to raise funds for their Youth Endowment Fund. (File photo)
Disc golf championship coming to Revelstoke