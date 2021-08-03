‘Excellent progress’ made at Brenda Creek wildfire

The fire has seen no growth in the past 48 hours and continues to burn at around 824 hectares

Fire crews have made excellent progress in tackling the Brenda Creek wildfire this week, a BC Wildfire Service fire information officer said on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

Fire information officer Claire Allen said that the fire has seen no growth in the past 48 hours and continues to burn at around 824 hectares.

Despite strong winds over the past few days, Allen said that crews were successful in holding fire guards along the blaze’s perimeter. With the help of scattered precipitation earlier in the week, low-intensity fire behaviour has been observed.

Although there’s been a reprieve in fire behaviour, crews are preparing for a return of dry and warm conditions later this week, which could dry out forest fuels.

There are currently 34 firefighters on-site, accompanied by two support staff and two danger tree assessors/fallers. Crews are supported by three helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and members from BC Wildfire’s incident management team.

Crews will continue to patrol a guard south located along the south of the fire perimeter, utilizing a skidder to extinguish hot spots.

