Taranis recovered gold from their first batches of concentrate in May. Now they are expanding the exploration at the Broadview Mine and starting geophysical surveying northwest of the mine. (Submitted)

Exploration to expand at precious metal mine south of Revelstoke

Taranis Resources Inc. is expanding exploration of the Thor precious-metal deposit near Trout Lake, in the Revelstoke Mining Division.

According to a news release from June 6, drilling at the Broadview Mine and geophysical surveying of a second site northwest of the mine began immediately.

This comes after the company recovered gold last month.

“The first delivery of gold to a refinery marks a milestone in our exploration and mining plans at Thor, and the first time that gold has been produced at Thor,” said John Gardiner, president and CEO of Taranis, in the release. “While gold has always been known at Thor, we are seeing much more of it and note its growing contribution to the global resource-base at Thor.”

Taranis acquired the Thor deposit in 2007. Though there had been mining in the area, the deposit remained mostly untapped.

This exploration is part of the ongoing mandate of the company to accurately develop a mine plan.

 

