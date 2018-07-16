Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

The fire danger rating in the Okanagan is now at high or extreme in certain areas.

The Kamloops Fire Centre released data on some of the areas with the highest fire danger rating on Monday morning.

Salmon Arm is sitting at a danger rating of 4 or higher, the Fintry area is also at a 4, along with the southern region of Penticton.

West Kelowna, Merritt and Princeton are sitting at a danger rating of 5 or extreme.

With temperatures expected to hit 35 C on Monday across the Okanagan, fire officials are warning residents and travellers to practice extreme caution while in the outdoors, especially when lighting campfires as they are still permitted.

To date 133 fires have been reported in the Kamloops Fire Centre since April 1, 2018.

One new lightning-caused fire and one human-caused fire have been reported as of July 15. A blaze was reported on Sunday at Becker Lake near Vernon and is reported to be .10 hectares in size and human-caused.

To date in B.C., 648 fires have been reported and an estimated 50,802 hectares have burned.

