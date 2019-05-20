Holly Denine recently came across a Facebook page displaying a photo of her daughter Nevaeh Denine, with text that falsely stated her death was related to vaccines. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

The mother of a young Newfoundland girl says she’s relieved a social media company has disabled a site that used images of her dead daughter to promote an anti-vaccination campaign.

Holly Denine recently came across a Facebook page displaying a photo of her daughter Nevaeh Denine, with text that falsely stated her death was related to vaccines.

The girl, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at an early age, was well known in Newfoundland and Labrador for starting a lemonade stand to raise money for children with cancer.

She died from her illness last summer at just nine years of age and was remembered her courage and selflessness.

ALSO READ: 70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

ALSO READ: B.C. mom’s petition to make vaccines mandatory keeps growing in support

A spokesman for Facebook said late Tuesday that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page, apologizing for any distress that was caused.

The social media giant says the site was disabled for violating the company’s community standards for misrepresentation.

Denine said her daughter had used social media for positive purposes to raise thousands of dollars for sick children.

However, she says she had long been worried that someone might exploit her daughter’s photo to raise money.

“I hope it never happens again,” she wrote in an email Tuesday.

“I only ever want Nevaeh associated with kindness and caring, not this cruel garbage. And that’s what it is, garbage.”

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘She was a sweetheart’: B.C. mom who died from carbon monoxide poisoning remembered
Next story
Canadian retaliatory tariffs lifted as U.S. kills steel aluminum penalties

Just Posted

Roads and weather conditions for Revelstoke today

Construction today: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount… Continue reading

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

‘It takes a very strong individual’

Lynn Loeppky talks working at the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter

One-woman-band performing in Revelstoke with high school band

Cat Jahnke will be in Revelstoke June 1

Tool and camping gear lending library to open in Revelstoke

Samantha Wex Special to the Review The North Columbia Environmental Society is… Continue reading

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Second man charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

South Surrey teen was killed in 2017

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Her journey started on May 14 and will end in early August

Column: A solar pioneer in the Okanagan rides among us

This Summerland octogenarian has been producing his own electrical energy for more than 20 years

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Most Read