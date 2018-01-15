Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a day time break-and-enter turned violent Sunday in Falkland.

Just before 3 p.m., police received a report of an interrupted break-and-enter to a home on a rural property in Falkland.

“Investigators learned that the homeowner returned from town to find suspects had entered his residence,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The suspects were chased from the property, but not before the incident turned violent, with one suspect allegedly shooting the homeowner in the leg.”

The 52 year old male victim was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The residence contained a licenced medical marijuana grow operation and appears to have been targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

