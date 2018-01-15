Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a day time break-and-enter turned violent Sunday in Falkland.

Just before 3 p.m., police received a report of an interrupted break-and-enter to a home on a rural property in Falkland.

“Investigators learned that the homeowner returned from town to find suspects had entered his residence,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The suspects were chased from the property, but not before the incident turned violent, with one suspect allegedly shooting the homeowner in the leg.”

The 52 year old male victim was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The residence contained a licenced medical marijuana grow operation and appears to have been targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate
Next story
Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Just Posted

Frozen in Love premieres tonight

Hallmark Channel movie was filmed in part in Revelstoke

Revy-made album to be released Friday

Album recorded over one day in a local basement

Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq closed southbound

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

First Revelstoke Air flight of 2018 rerouted to Kamloops

Poor visibilty would have affected plane’s ability to land safely

RCMP seize marijuana and methamphetamine in October: report

Force also burdened by standoff events on Oct. 17 says Staff Sgt. Grabinsky

Entrepreneurs, tech to benefit from Enhanced Acceleration programs

Accelerate Okanagan to expand programs targeting clean technology and Indigenous entrepreneurs

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Most Read