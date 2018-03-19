Fallen ice on Highways 1 and 23

DriveBC warning drivers of debris on roads Monday morning

DriveBC is reporting debris on Highway 1 and Highway 23 this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

The warming temperatures have added some hazards on the roads.

DriveBC is reporting debris on Highway 23 about 20 kilometres south of Revelstoke and on Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Glacier National Park due to fallen ice on the road.

DriveBC is also warning drivers of slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway and Hwy. 23.

If you’re heading west on Hwy. 1, expect delays 22 km west of Revelstoke as bridge maintenance takes place from today until Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays up to 20 minutes.

Today in Revelstoke, there’s a high of 8C with a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

