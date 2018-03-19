Fallen ice on Highways 1 and 23

The warming temperatures have added some hazards on the roads.
DriveBC is reporting debris on Highway 23 about 20 kilometres south of Revelstoke and on Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Glacier National Park due to fallen ice on the road.
DriveBC is also warning drivers of slippery sections on the Trans-Canada Highway and Hwy. 23.
If you’re heading west on Hwy. 1, expect delays 22 km west of Revelstoke as bridge maintenance takes place from today until Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays up to 20 minutes.
Today in Revelstoke, there’s a high of 8C with a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon.
For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.
For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.
