One boulder severely damaged the house's air conditioning unit. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Falling boulders from blasting damage West Kelowna home

Large boulders struck residence on Pinot Noir Drive

A pair of large boulders struck a West Kelowna home on Thursday morning in a blasting incident.

The rocks, both over three feet in diameter, rolled from a construction site near Pinot Noir Drive, across an unnamed road, and into the home.

One boulder struck the home’s air conditioning unit, causing damage. The homeowner told Capital News that he was on a video conferencing call in his office when the rocks came down the hill, with the boulder that hit the air conditioner barely missing his office window.

The second rock hit the side of the house, causing damage to the outer wall. A representative from city staff attended the scene of the incident.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks west of Merritt

READ MORE: ‘I am ashamed, embarrassed’: Kelowna fraudulent social worker claims remorse

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelowna

Previous story
Devastated by November’s flood, Tulameen braces for more high water
Next story
Canada Post suing after Penticton mail carrier mauled by dog

Just Posted

Now that spring has arrived, black bears are waking up. Conservation officers are urging caution to prevent bear encounters. (Black Press file)
The bears are back in town: Caution urged as hibernation ends

Elections B.C. map of the Okanagan area.
‘Be part of the process’: B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission to hold public meetings

This Vernon couple found this tick engorged in their dog last May. (Vernon Morning Star)
Spring is here and so are ticks, warns Interior Health

Silk map of Western Ukraine on display at Okanagan College March 2022 (Brittany Webster)
Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College