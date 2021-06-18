An Armstrong family that lost their home to a fire on Wednesday still hasn’t found their cat as of Friday, June 18, 2021. (Facebook photo)

An Armstrong family that lost their home to a fire on Wednesday still hasn’t found their cat as of Friday, June 18, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

There were no injuries from Wednesday’s blaze, but two days later there’s still no sign of the white feline

An Armstrong family lost their home to a fire earlier this week, and on top of that, they still haven’t seen their cat since the blaze.

The fire near Armstrong Elementary School sparked shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 16) and rendered the home a total loss. The city closed off Sage Avenue while firefighters from the Armstrong and Spallumcheen fire departments worked to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding homes and trees.

The house was fully involved upon crews’ arrival but everyone got out safely and there were no injuries, said Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

However, it’s now been two full days since the family’s cat was last seen.

READ MORE: Explosions heard from Armstrong house fire

“The City of Armstrong is looking for the community’s support in locating a missing cat for (Wednesday’s) house fire on Sage Ave.,” reads a post on the Lost and Found Pets in Armstrong Facebook page, which asks anyone who may have seen the white feline to contact Warren Smith, the city’s community services manager, by calling 250-546-3023.

Smith said that as of early Friday afternoon, no word on the cat’s whereabouts has been reported.

“Nothing has evolved from it unfortunately at this time, but we’re going to remain optimistic.”

The house fire was on a property tightly packed with trees and neighbouring houses, but Cummings said the firefighters on scene were up to the task and minimized damage to the nearby structures.

“It was a good turnout by our members, we actioned the fire quickly and we kept it to the structure of origin which to us was a good save,” Cummings said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time as an investigation by Armstrong’s fire prevention officer is ongoing.

READ MORE: Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

READ MORE: Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fire

Previous story
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth
Next story
Trutch Avenue in Chilliwack to be renamed to remove racist taint

Just Posted

(File)
‘It’s not going to work here’: Revelstoke mayor to meet province over ambulance changes

There is a new system being introduced across the province called Scheduled On-Call (SOC)

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

The crosswalk is at Third Street and Mackenzie and was installed on June 17. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Painting a rainbow: First Pride crosswalk installed in Revelstoke

‘It signals to the community that this city is inclusive,’ Mayor Gary Sulz

The main nights for cricket in Revelstoke are from Tuesday to Thursday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m on the field beside the Old School Eatery. Singh said anyone is free to join. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s a big part of our culture’: Revelstoke cricket group meets nightly

The main nights are from Tuesday to Thursday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. beside the Old School Eatery

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

A motorycle crash has been reported on Westside Road. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Westside Road closed due to motorcycle crash near Vernon

Emergency crews called to incident near Evely campground

(File photo)
Penticton not holding Canada Day activities out of respect for Indigenous people

Cities across B.C. are cancelling the holiday after an increased spotlight on Canada’s dark history

Dereck Donald Sears. (Contributed/Crimestoppers)
Murder charge laid in relation to suspicious Kelowna death

Dereck Donald Sears is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Middleton

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

The wildfire that was sparked Wednesday, June 16 is now up to 110 hectares, just two days later. (BC Wildfire Service)
Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton grows to 110 hectares Friday

Evacuation alerts remain in effect

Most Read