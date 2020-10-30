Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.

Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.

Family of teen fatally stabbed in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

A memorial bench in Penticton for Elijah Beauregard is close to meeting its funding goal

Eli Beauregard’s grandfather has a wish for Christmas this year.

“Eli was born on Christmas Eve and it would be wonderful to have [a memorial bench] installed for Christmas 2020,” wrote Eli’s grandfather Garner Stone on a GoFundMe page he created.

Stone’s Christmas wish might just come true.

Eli’s bench is just $700 shy of becoming a reality, said his dad Robyn Beauregard this week.

“We are almost there,” Robyn added. “It’s going to be a picnic table located in the south part of the skatepark in Penticton.”

Elijah (Eli) Beauregard, 16, was stabbed shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 27 near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street in downtown Kelowna. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.

The fatal stabbing prompted a homicide investigation by the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU).

Stone created the GoFundMe page to help pay for the picnic bench at the Penticton skatepark, Eli’s favourite place to hang out.

The cost for a city bench is $3,000 and so far $2,305 has been raised.

“In July 2019, my grandson Elijah was murdered on the streets of Kelowna. He was only 16 and had lots to give, but his life was cut short,” said Garner Stone, who set up a GoFundMe for the memorial bench.

READ MORE: A tribute to Eli

“Eli spent most of his childhood in Penticton, he was a skateboarder and spent a great deal of his time at the Penticton Skate Park. I am hoping that his many friends and family who loved him greatly will help to install a memorial bench as a tribute to him. It will mean a great deal to have a bench as a memorial.”

“This has been a tough year for everyone, let’s end 2020 on a good note,” he added.

Tia Heartfield donated to the fundraiser and wrote, “I miss you so much, you were a great friend, I can’t wait to be able to sit at the skate park with you again.”

So far 54 people have donated for the bench.

Following Eli’s death, two candlelight vigils were held, the first one was at the Penticton skatepark on Riverside Drive.

READ MORE: Vigil held for stabbing victim

The family and friends of Eli went nearly eight months without an arrest.

Then in February, Kelowna RCMP announced that the SCU took an 18-year-old woman into custody on Feb. 21, 2020. A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the matter. She was released from custody a few days later.

Because she was a minor at the time, her name won’t be released to the public.

Eli’s father Robyn said she has an arraignment hearing next week. But the justice system hasn’t let the family know about her court appearances.

“The justice system does nothing to inform the victim’s families. I find out most times through the internet,” he said.

His son’s death “has torn his life apart,” he said.

But Robyn said he’s made some positive moves in his life, including getting his own place right across from his parents and working as a manager at a co-op grocery store.

He’s hoping for justice for his son but doesn’t think he’ll get it in our legal system.

He thinks, if convicted, she’ll likely get probation. But he said his son’s killer will have to wake up each day, “knowing they took someone’s life.”


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Just Posted

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mail-in-ballots coming in from Columbia River Revelstoke

In a progress report Elections BC said around 45 per cent of those issued have been returned

Mayor Gary Sulz (centre) cuts the ribbon for the new roundabout. Councillor Jackie Rhind (left) and Councillor Cody Younker (right) are on either side. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s newest roundabout opens on Victoria Rd.

The project took approximately six months to complete

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

A pair of hunters walked away with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled down an embankment Oct. 28. (VSAR photo)
Hunters free themselves from rollover on Westside

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out for a rope rescue, but the pair were already walking down the road

Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.
Family of teen fatally stabbed in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

A memorial bench in Penticton for Elijah Beauregard is close to meeting its funding goal

The Kimberley Dynamiters' next two exhibition games have been postponed due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Rodgers file.
Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

Exhibition games in Fernie, Creston postponed

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers not only spread support, but thanks to donations they offer makeup, jewelry and clothing to sex trade workers in Vernon and Kelowna. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

On Nov. 8, 2017 as the search was called off, white tents and black privacy fencing were no longer visible at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek and fewer police vehicles were present. (File photo)
Several police vehicles seen at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

RCMP at Silver Creek property where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

Most Read