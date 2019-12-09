Farm buildings drive value of Sumnmerland’s November building permits

Permits issued so far this year total $45,378,800

Two building permits for farm and agricultural buildings were responsible for most of the value of permits issued in Summerland in November.

According the municipality’s building statistics summary for November, 13 permits with a total dollar value of $10,310,000 were issued during the month.

The two farm and agriculture buildings accounted for most of that amount, at $9,030,000.

Other permits included two single family homes, valued at $730,000, three garages and carports with a value of $100,000, one residential renovation with a value of $25,000 and one engineered single family home, with a value of $425,000.

Four permits on the list had no dollar value.

The value of building permits issued in November is significantly higher than during previous years.

In November 2018, 14 permits with a value of $1,725,600 were issued.

So far this year, 200 building permits with a value of $45,378,800 have been issued.

During the same period in 2018, 202 permits with a value of $29,668,700 were issued.

