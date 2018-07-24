Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

The Fernie Memorial Arena remained locked down while the investigation continued, January 2018. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

–

Aging cooling system behind Fernie’s fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

The decision to operate a leaking chilling plant is what caused the fatal ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena last October, according to Technical Safety BC.

Formerly the BC Safety Authority, the organization announced to a crowd of journalists in Vancouver on Wednesday that in the summer of 2017, ammonia was found in the brine of the chilling plant, which appeared to be leaking through a 2.2mm by 0.2mm hole along a corroding welded seam.

On Oct. 16, the refrigeration system was put back into operation in coordination with start of the curling season.

Technical Safety BC said that in 2010 a maintenance contractor recommended to the City of Fernie that the cooling plant needed replacement. A decision was deferred to 2014, and was eventually dropped from capital costs. By 2017, a hole had formed in a chilling tube which released ammonia into the brine upon startup.

The group explained they did not discover any evidence that staff understood the safety risk that this 2.2mm hole presented.

Asked if staff were to blame for this incident, Technical Safety BC said their investigation does not look at or consider terms such as negligence.

A break down of the investigation:

Technical Safety BC’s investigation took place between October 2017 and July 2018, and looked at the factors that contributed to the ammonia leak.

The agency inspected, tested and analyzed the refrigeration system and components at the Fernie Memorial Arena to determine the equipment that had failed.

It also identified relevant organizational and operational decisions that may have contributed to equipment failure.

Technical Safety BC then inspected and tested the ammonia detection, alarm, ventilation and discharge systems.

Its report is divided into three areas – equipment failure, operational and management decisions and post incident ventilation of discharge.

Equipment failure

Technical Safety BC director of risk and safety knowledge Jeff Coleman said the refrigeration system used at Fernie was typical of many in the industry.

“Ammonia was detected within the curling brine system during routine maintenance and testing in the spring and summer of 2017,” he said.

“Our investigation later found that the ammonia had leaked into the brine through a small hole in a tube within the curling system.”

The hole, measuring 2.22mm by 0.2mm, was located on a corroding welded seam.

In spite of the hole, the chiller was returned to operation on October 16 – the day before the incident.

“Shortly after returning to operation, ammonia leaked into the brine and was then released from the brine solution into the mechanical room through brine expansions tanks,” said Coleman.

“This led to an ammonia alarm at 3:53 a.m. on October 17.

“In response to the ammonia leak, the brine system and curling chiller were isolated and the refrigeration and brine systems shut down.”

Coleman said this shut down configuration was significant for two reasons.

“One, liquid ammonia was isolated within the curling chiller and two, the brine system was isolated to that expansion and ventilation of the brine was impeded.

“Ammonia continued to leak into the brine over the five hour period that followed.

“As the leak continued, ammonia concentrations rose within the brine close to the hole and the temperature of the brine in the chiller increased.

“This temperature increase led to elevated pressures within the brine system and chiller.”

However, the brine system was not designed to withstand this amount of pressure.

Coleman said rising pressure within the brine system eventually caused a pipe to burst within the mechanical room at the arena.

“The coupling separation suddenly depressurized the brine system and cause the ammonia and the brine in the piping to rapidly release into the mechanical room,” he said.

“As ammonia was released, it quickly expanded within the room reaching estimated concentrations that are considered well above rapidly fatal.”

A look back at last October:

On October 17, 2017, three workers – 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist, 52-year-old Lloyd Smith and 46-year-old Jason Podloski – died after being exposed to ammonia at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

This sent the surrounding area into a lockdown with a state of emergency declared and nearby homes forced to evacuate.

In the days that followed, authorities tried to piece together what happened at the arena while residents mourned the loss of three prominent members of their community.

About one month after the tragic event, hundreds attended a community memorial, honouring the three men and their families. A prayer vigil was also held.

Lloyd Smith was remembered for his passion and his smile. Smith, who was the director of leisure services at the City of Fernie was also a father, paramedic and pilot.

In June of the following year, a walking trail was named in honour of Wayne Hornquist.

Born and raised in Fernie, Hornquist spent 25 years as Chief Facility Operator for the City of Fernie, where he was known as “The Wizard” among his coworkers. His passions included hiking and gardening.

On Tuesday, July 24 – nine months after the arena tragedy – Technical Safety BC, formerly the BC Safety Authority, announced it would release the findings of its investigation into the gas leak.

The report will provide an overview of the incident, the scope of the investigation and key findings regarding contributing factors, as well as recommendations to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



