Vernon man dies in crash on Spallumcheen road

Police have confirmed a 48-year-old Vernon man died as the result of a vehicle incident in Spallumcheen on Saturday.

Around 10 p.m. Feb. 27, Vernon RCMP officers attended the crash site at Corkscrew Road at the request of BC Ambulance Service. Witnesses told police the vehicle travelling southbound had failed to negotiate a sharp turn and went off the road, ejecting the driver and lone occupant.

“Sadly, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the driver, a 48-year old Vernon man, was pronounced deceased at scene,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer.

The BC Coroner’s Service and an RCMP Collision Analyst were called to assist in the investigation which is ongoing at this time.

On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Terleski offered “our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased and all those who were affected by this tragedy.”

A Facebook Post by the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Rescue page identifies the man as one of its recently resigned members, Jason Graham.

“He was a good pump operator, firefighter and first responder,” the post reads. “We will miss his outgoing personality, bull in a china shop, his exuberance and his need to go above and beyond.”

Brendan Shykora

