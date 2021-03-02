A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed in a vehicle accident on Corkcrew Road in Spallumcheen Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, police have confirmed. (Google Maps)

A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed in a vehicle accident on Corkcrew Road in Spallumcheen Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, police have confirmed. (Google Maps)

Vernon man dies in crash on Spallumcheen road

The 48-year-old man’s vehicle went off-road on Corksrew Road Saturday night

Police have confirmed a 48-year-old Vernon man died as the result of a vehicle incident in Spallumcheen on Saturday.

Around 10 p.m. Feb. 27, Vernon RCMP officers attended the crash site at Corkscrew Road at the request of BC Ambulance Service. Witnesses told police the vehicle travelling southbound had failed to negotiate a sharp turn and went off the road, ejecting the driver and lone occupant.

“Sadly, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the driver, a 48-year old Vernon man, was pronounced deceased at scene,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer.

The BC Coroner’s Service and an RCMP Collision Analyst were called to assist in the investigation which is ongoing at this time.

On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Terleski offered “our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased and all those who were affected by this tragedy.”

A Facebook Post by the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Rescue page identifies the man as one of its recently resigned members, Jason Graham.

“He was a good pump operator, firefighter and first responder,” the post reads. “We will miss his outgoing personality, bull in a china shop, his exuberance and his need to go above and beyond.”

READ MORE: Homicide team to look into death of 11-year-old Agassiz boy

READ MORE: $44K federal grant will help Vernon prioritize roadwork

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Drivingfatal collisionmotor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Okanagan Indian Band fire department has identified Jason Graham (middle) as the victim of a fatal vehicle accident in Spallumcheen Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Contributed)

Previous story
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects
Next story
Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Just Posted

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)
Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Ice rescue on Shannon Lake. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
‘Ice season is over’; West Kelowna crews rescue man from icy lake

A man in his 60’s was pulled from the waters of Shannon Lake after falling through

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Ponderosa Primary Care Centre in Penticton is considered a model for care clinics going forward by the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice. (Monique Tamminga)
Mayor of Oliver calls on province to address South Okanagan doctor shortage

‘None of the people in our acquaintance that we’ve come to know here in Oliver have their own doctor’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Concerned residents, business owners launch petition against Penticton homeless shelter

BC Housing wants to extend the ‘temporary’ Victory Church shelter for one year

Most Read