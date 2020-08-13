A captive fawn was seized from Cumberland home Aug. 12. Photo by BC Conservation Service

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Officials have seized a deer fawn from a home in Cumberland after it was being held illegally in captivity.

The BC Conservation Service in conjunction with the Comox Valley RCMP seized the fawn in the village Aug. 12.

The seizure happened following a complaint, explained deputy chief Chris Doyle.

“A Cumberland resident has been charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife and has been fined $345 under the Wildlife Act. The fawn has been taken for assessment and will be rehabilitated if deemed healthy enough,” he added.

Doyle noted the public is reminded to leave wildlife alone, and if an abandoned fawn is found, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.


Wildlife

