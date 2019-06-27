Fawn found in Invermere, B.C. (BC COS photo)

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

A fawn has been reunited with its mother after a man was spotted carrying the baby deer in an Kootenay liquor store.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Thursday that officer Greg Kruger recently received reports of the man walking through a liquor store in Invermere and was able to identify him through security camera footage.

The man and fawn were found at a home within the city. It’s unclear why the man had the deer in the first place.

Kruger was able to drive the fawn back to where the man reportedly found it and use an electronic call that mimics fawn vocalization to call for its mother.

“Almost immediately, a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn,” the conservation service said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife.

BC COS encourages anyone who finds what appears to be wildlife left on its own, to leave it and contact them through the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site

Just Posted

Report scores Revelstoke Secondary School as one of the best in B.C.

The Fraser Institute ranked 251 schools throughout the province

Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Sandra Welton’s daughter, Mehgan Parrotta, died of an overdose on Thursday, May 30 in Vernon

CBC visits Revelstoke to investigate climate change

They looked at how climate change will impact the alpine environment

Revelstoke fire department adds UTV to their fleet

The vehicle was purchased with city, CSRD and BCHydro funds

Artist to paddle length of Columbia River this summer

Claire Dibble is currently preparing to kayak from Canal Flats to Astoria, Oregon

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

Public forum fails to ease Kelowna residents’ frustration over supportive housing

BC Housing’s information session about its new ‘wet’ facility leaves neighbours with more questions

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

Two Okanagan locals named to Order of Canada

Brad Bennet and Howard Soon from Kelowna were added to the Order of Canada

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

South Okanagan man sentenced for flashing teen in public park

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was sentenced at the Penticton provincial courthouse

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site

The exact age of the remains is not yet known but dates back to pre-European settlement in the area

Over 300 new homes have been approved to be built in West Kelowna

The multi-family rental units will be built in three different locations across the city

Most Read