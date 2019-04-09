The gas tax fund funnels a portion of diesel and gasoline sales from across Canada into a pool to fund municipal infrastructure projects.

Federal gas tax fund gives Revelstoke substantial bonus

The one-time bonus is worth more than $350,000

The City of Revelstoke is getting a substantial bonus this year.

Since 2014, the city has received annual grants from the federal gas tax fund. This year, Revelstoke will get an additional $372,424 on top of that.

The gas tax fund funnels a portion of diesel and gasoline sales from across Canada into a pool to fund municipal infrastructure projects.

It comes from an agreement between Canada-British Columbia – Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), which replaced the former agreement that was created in 2005. The present gas tax fund will provide funding to local governments until 2024.

In addition to the bonus, the city will receive $372,801 this year, an increase of more than $300 from the year prior. The amount increases each year to a maximum of more than $400,000 in 2024.

Tania McCabe, director of finance, said the city does not have plans yet for the bonus. The money will most likely go into the city’s reserved funds until a decision is made.

READ MORE: 2019 Budget: Revelstoke city staff recommending a five per cent property tax increase

In most cases, federal gas tax funds have to be used for specific purposes, such as capital projects. For example, in the past it was used to partly fund the Thomas Brook Project, where the city extended water and sewer lines to the Thomas Brooks neighbourhood.

READ MORE: CSRD provides funding for Thomas Brook water users

In this year’s budget, the city has earmarked the payment of $372,801 to help pay for capital projects, such as Williamson Lake Campground upgrades, the splash park and city hall’s rehabilitation.

When the federal government announced its budget last month, Finance Minister Bill Morneau doubled the federal gas tax fund to $4.3 billion, up from $2.2 billion the year prior. The money is split between more than 3,600 communities.

The fund is part of the federal governments $190-billion spending program, which is one of the largest spending programs in Canadian history, to improve infrastructure across the country.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty
Next story
Avoid scams: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you

Just Posted

Revelstoke council approves 2019 budget bylaw

City council approved the five year financial plan bylaw at their April… Continue reading

Federal gas tax fund gives Revelstoke substantial bonus

The one-time bonus is worth more than $350,000

Steski calls on government to take climate change action

On April 4 Wayne Stetski NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay –… Continue reading

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Proposed campground at Begbie Falls

The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event

Church released statement saying event is against beliefs, morals

West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The new development is set for a large property off Gettatly Road South.

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read