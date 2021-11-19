‘Feels kinda like home’: Revelstoke skier premiering film at Roxy Adventure Film Festival

SUGAR HIGH features footage of a number of local skiers over the last two years

Shey Townley during the filming of SUGAR HIGH. (photo by Cam Keith)

The Roxy Adventure Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 19, starting with Skookum’s Movie Night, featuring the film SUGAR HIGH by local ski group theA6ency.

Cam Keith, videographer, sponsored skier and creator of the film, compiled footage he filmed himself over the last two years to create what he calls a ‘yearbook’ film documenting his best footage.

“We don’t really get out and ski without getting content, taking photos, and shooting video,” said Keith.

The film, which is just under 25 minutes in length, features Keith alongside a number of other local skiers. The group all come from different backgrounds and do a variety of work, but according to Keith, when they get together they ‘just focus on the skiing’.

Keith commented on the evolution of ski film in the community, and how much the audience has grown for films like his in Revelstoke over the last five years.

Filming the ski film SUGAR HIGH. (photo by Cam Keith)

“When we first started doing this we would steal our parents’ digital camera’s post them on YouTube, it was just for me and the boys. It’s pretty awesome now that there’s a much wider audience that gets to enjoy it and get some fulfillment out of it.”

Skookum Gear has sponsored Keith since he arrived in Revelstoke from Ontario six years ago, and approached him to feature in their movie night when they found out about the film.

“Feels kinda like home. Presenting the movie here in town seems right,” said Keith.

The night also features the film Roots by Faction, a film about the foundations of freeskiing as seen by the current generation of skiers, and films by Better Now, Morrison Hotel and Naajs.

Keith plans on showing SUGAR HIGH at festivals in Banff and Whistler later this year.

