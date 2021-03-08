Amanda McPhail shows off a work-in-progress at McPhail Kilt Makers located in the Cannery Trade Centre. The McPhails are a large part of the Penticton Scottish Festival, both with their business and as competitors in various fields. (Western News file photo)

Female business owners in Penticton share their stories for International Women’s Day

Chamber is hosting the free virtual event March 11

A Penticton restaurant owner, a kilt maker and the director of a local funeral home will be sharing their stories of what it is like being a woman running a business, especially during a world pandemic.

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber invites you to celebrate International Women’s Day by hearing from the amazing women behind some of your favourite businesses in Penticton. The free virtual event takes place Thursday, March 11 from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Three local women entrepreneurs – Ayse Barluk, co-owner of Elma Restaurant; Amanda McPhail, co-owner of McPhail Kilt Makers; and Lee Smith, co-owner and partner of Kettle Valley Memorial – will be on the panel speaking to the ups and downs of business and especially the challenges of the pandemic.

International Women’s Day is Monday, March 8 (today). This year’s theme is ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.’

In a panel-style discussion moderated by Danielle Hofer of Women’s Enterprise Centre, the female business owners will give a candid look into how they fared during the global pandemic and answer your questions about juggling life and business. There will be a chance for some virtual networking and door prizes to be won.

Registration is free but required.

