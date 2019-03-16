UPDATE: Ferry reopened and dangerous avalanche conditions for Revelstoke today

Road conditions as of 9 a.m.:

Highway 1 east and west: No warnings or planned closures.

Highway 23 north: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: No warnings or planned closures.

To find up to date information check drivebc.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches early this morning. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low minus 3.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 0 cm

Last 48 hours: 11 cm

Base depth: 228 cm

Season total: 891 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park at 9:10 a.m.:

“Keep a heads up for increased avalanche activity on solar aspects if the sun pokes out today! Pockets of windslab may exist on northerly aspects in the alpine.”

Alpine: 3 – Considerable Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Check Avalanche Canada for up to date information.

