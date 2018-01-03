Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer Booker T. Jones leads his band in a song on the Roots & Blues main stage on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Smoky skies didn’t cloud the success of the 2017 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.

“With the summer we had, with emergency fire warnings and other festivals cancelling, we were pretty glad to come out on the black side with revenue,” executive director David Gonella told city council late last year.

Council responded with kudos.

“The profit last year and a little profit this year, that’s a tribute to the board,” Coun. Alan Harrison said.

“From those ticket sales graphs, you can see really they’re high in advance in March. If they hadn’t been, when the smoke rolled in, they wouldn’t have been so high… I’d like to thank the board publicly and the staff that’s there.”

The 2017 festival tallied a profit of about $40,000.

Gonella said general cost increases were across the board, including more than $10,000 for the office move, a series of break-ins at the quonset amounting to about $10,000, replacement storage $5,000, security costs $8,000 and travel and training costs of $16,000.

Related: Roots & Blues 2017 a family affair

Related: Crawl kicks off Roots & Blues

About 27,000 people attended the festival, “a slight increase from last year,” Gonella says.

The festival was promoted heavily in the Lower Mainland and Calgary, he said, as were day trips.

Fifty-seven per cent of attendees came from outside the area, 66 per cent stayed in the Shuswap two or more days, and 76 per cent said they are planning to return in 2018, according to statistics gathered from more than 500 surveys on site as well as a post-event online survey.

Eleven per cent of attendees were in the 18 to 34 age bracket, 27 per cent from 35 to 55 and 37 per cent 56 and up.

Gonella showed a map of the reach of the festival, which extended across North America, with even a few sales in Europe.

To make the festival financially successful, Gonella said the three core staff explored new grants and funding opportunities, expanded ticket sales via Askew’s, the Orchard Park Shopping Mall in Kelowna and with lots of help from the Hillcrest Elementary Parent Advisory Council.

The use of billboards was increased in locations such as the Tsawwassen ferry, West Kelowna, Chase, Three Valley Gap and Enderby. Roots and Blues also worked with Shuswap Tourism and Destination BC on promotions, and increased in-kind sponsorship.

Gonella said new sponsor, Canada Dry Motts, introduced a popular tasting area.

This year’s Roots and Blues Festival will be held Aug. 16 to 19. Tickets are available online at www.rootsandblues.ca, or by calling 250-833-4096.

In the meantime, one of the hugely popular entertainers at the 2017 festival, Irish Mythen, will perform on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at First United’s The Nexus, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE in Salmon Arm, doors open at 6:30 p.m, concert starts at 7.

For those interested in the inner workings of the festival, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society annual general meeting will be held on Jan. 17 at the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the AGM will begin at 7. Membership, past and present, and the public are invited to attend.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault
Next story
Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Just Posted

Revelstoke home values on the rise

Continuing trend of increasing residential property value seen with 19.58 % growth

Five most expensive residential properties in Revelstoke

BC Assessment report released today shows residential property value up in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

Six units were badly damaged in an aggressive fire Wednesday morning

Most Read