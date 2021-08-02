The two-vehicle crash shut down Highway 3 for several hours. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Few details available about Highway 3 crash that shut down long weekend traffic for hours

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries: RCMP

Few details are available about a Highway 3 crash that shut down holiday weekend traffic for hours Friday, July 31.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 11 a.m.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by BC RCMP Traffic Division.

A spokesperson for that office told the Spotlight Monday that both drivers involved were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initially Highway 3 was open to alternating lanes of traffic, and then shut down completely for about four hours while police investigated.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes was unable to comment on the accident. However he noted that the local detachment received a complaint from one driver who was stuck in traffic.

A woman reported she allowed a group of girls to enter her trailer to use the washroom facilities. Her wallet was subsequently stolen.

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Related: Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scattered precipitation helped with Brenda Creek wildfire behaviour
Next story
Garrison Lake fire threatens Highway 3

Just Posted

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Three Valley Lake fire reported to be 500 ha

The Revelstoke Community Foundation is hosting a disc golf championship Sept. 11-12 to raise funds for their Youth Endowment Fund. (File photo)
Disc golf championship coming to Revelstoke

Enterprise Brewery, at the corner of Third Street and Charles, circa 1950s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1633)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 29

Smoky skies at The Peach Ice Cream Shop in Penticton on Sunday, Aug. 1. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western News)
Heat warning ends for the Okanagan