Clear roads Christmas morning, as can be seen at the Kalamalka Lookout on Highway 97 at Vista Road turnoff south of Vernon, looking north. (Drive BC image)

Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla

The roads and weather forecast are looking peaceful and bright so far for Christmas Day.

In Kelowna, the forecast calls for clouds, with 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning with a high of plus 1. Christmas night will be mainly cloudy with a low of minus 5. On Thursday, Boxing Day, the forecast calls for clouds, with flurries beginning late in the afternoon and a high of zero. Flurries overnight and a low of minus 5.

Things look much the same for Penticton, with clouds Christmas Day but winds picking up to north, 20 km/h near noon. Expect a high of plus 3. Christmas night, partly cloudy with winds becoming light early in the evening and a low of minus 2. For Boxing Day in Penticton, expect clouds with flurries beginning late in the afternoon, high plus 1. Flurries overnight with a low of minus 5.

Read more: Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

In Vernon, it will be mainly cloudy this Christmas Day with 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of plus 1. Christmas night, the forecast calls for clouds and a low of minus 5. For Boxing Day the forecast includes a high of zero. Flurries are expected overnight with a low of minus 5.

In Salmon Arm, expect a cloudy Christmas Day with 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a high of zero. Christmas night, mainly cloudy with a low of minus 5. Boxing Day will see a mix of sun and cloud with snow forecast for the later afternoon. Snow overnight and a low of minus 5.

Read more: Vehicle crashes close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

As for the roads, Drive BC has issued a warning regarding compact snow and winter driving conditions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, but otherwise no major incidents are being reported.

Drivers are urged to use caution, however, as there are slippery sections on the highways, particularly on the Coquihalla near the Great Bear Snowshed.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm
Next story
Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

Just Posted

A Christmas tale: celebrating Norwegian traditions

A story about Christmas without electricity

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Stoked on Science: The Rocks of Revelstoke-Freeze, melt, snow

Jade Harvey Special to the Review Right now, for most of us,… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 26

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec.… Continue reading

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla

Summerland church once offered Merry Xmas greeting

Shortened form was used on a sign at the Methodist Church in 1915.

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

Most Read