Fifth case connected to Kelowna church outbreak announced

Interior Health (IH) has announced a fifth case of COVID-19 related to the recent outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna.

IH declared the outbreak at the church on Saturday, Sept. 26, saying anyone who attended the 10:30 a.m morning service hosted at the church’s library on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 may have been exposed to the virus.

Initially, IH announced four individuals were connected to the outbreak, with the latest three cases identified to public health on Friday, Sept 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

By Sunday, Sept. 27, that number has climbed to five.

Those who may have been exposed to the virus are now being asked to monitor for signs of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

For more information on public exposures in the Interior Health region, visit this link.

READ: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Calvary Chapel Kelowna

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus