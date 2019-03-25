VIDEO: Fire contained to garage beside East Kelowna house

Update: 11 a.m.

Incident commander Kelly Stephens, with the Kelowna Fire Department, said crews were working on clearing up hotspots this morning, and the area where the fire was located posed a few issues for the fire department.

“The garage didn’t survive and all the vehicles inside, fortunately, we did manage to save the house and the horse barn located adjacent to it,” he said.

Firefighters getting hotspots now. Incident commander Kelly Stephens speaks on the garage fire on Hall Road. pic.twitter.com/FRlJDKvOA9 — Carli Berry (@carliberry_) March 25, 2019

Original:

Fire crews are rushing to a two-alarm house fire in East Kelowna Monday morning.

Reports say a home in the 3200-block of Hall Road has a four-car garage directly by the house is in flames with “small explosions” going off.

Firefighters say everyone got out safely.

A neighbour said the blaze started half an hour ago.

He told the Capital News it looked like a “mushroom cloud of smoke.”

Dunsmuir Road has been closed off and emergency crews are detouring traffic.

A garage in East #Kelowna is fully ablaze Monday morning. Multiple fire crews are on scene

pic.twitter.com/CV986TZBV8 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) March 25, 2019

More to come.

#Kelowna crews responding to a structure fire in the Hall Road area. #2ndalarm pic.twitter.com/4s5TfuJNde — Kelowna Professional (@IAFF953) March 25, 2019

