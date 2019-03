A vehicle is a total write off after a late night fire, the Fire Department says

Firefighters were able to quickly tackle a late night vehicle fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Captain Doug Imrich said the blaze occurred around midnight on March 23.

“Crews put (it) out quickly,” Imrich said. “Vehicle (was a) total write off.”

Imrich said police are investigating the fire.

