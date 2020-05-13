Fire destroys two boats, motor home and trailer in Six Mile area

Owner said the cause of the fire was likely his solar power setup, according to OKIB fire chief

A fire near the water off Westside Road caused extensive damage to a Vernon man’s property Tuesday morning. (Jeanna Seasley photo)

A fire caused extensive damage to a man’s property along Westside Road yesterday morning.

The Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department responded to the blaze Tuesday, May 12, in the Six-Mile area near the water off Westside Road.

Chief Dave Lawrence said the trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The total damage is not yet known, but two boats, a trailer and a motor home were destroyed by the blaze, Lawrence said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, but Lawrence said the owner of the property believed the cause to be a solar power system he had installed on the roof of a shed.

“He’s assuming that’s what caused the fire because there’s nobody down there and nothing else could have,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the incident is still under investigation.

Brendan Shykora

fire