Fire extinguished in roof of Shuswap retirement residence

Firefighters prepare to get onto the roof of Lakeside Manor. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports that residents of Lakeside Manor Retirement Residence have expressed concerns that their relatives and friends may be worried about their well-being.

They have been at the regional district building nearby and are now allowed back in their apartments.

The fire that started Wednesday morning at a retirement residence in Salmon Arm was extinguished about 8 a.m.

Residents at Lakeside Manor Retirement Residence, 681 Harbourfront Dr., heard the fire alarm go off about an hour earlier. Crews responded shortly after to find black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

For a while residents in wheelchairs were not able to be evacuated as they could not use the elevator. Evacuated residents were taken to a nearby Columbia Shuswap Regional District building.

Firefighters prepared to get onto the roof of the building to deal with the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire around 8 a.m. and were preparing to leave the scene.

